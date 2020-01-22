Utah Enacts Ban On 'Conversion Therapy' For LGBTQ Minors
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoUtah is now the 19th state to ban so-called conversion therapy on LGBTQ children. The new rule went into effect Tuesday.
The rule prohibits psychologists and therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor.
Gov. Gary Herbert said: "I have learned much through this...
