Utah Enacts Ban On 'Conversion Therapy' For LGBTQ Minors

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect A rule banning conversion therapy on LGBTQ children has gone into effect, making Utah the 19th state to ban the practice. Credit: KSTU Duration: 02:18Published 7 hours ago Controversial Conversion Therapy Banned In Conservative Utah Utah is the 19th state -- and one of the most conservative -- to prohibit the controversial practice. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Utah bans LGBTQ conversion therapy for children Utah has became the 19th U.S. state to ban conversion therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity in lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual and...

Reuters 10 hours ago



So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah, making it the 19th state and one of the most...

SeattlePI.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this