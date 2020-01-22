Global  

Utah Enacts Ban On 'Conversion Therapy' For LGBTQ Minors

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Utah Enacts Ban On 'Conversion Therapy' For LGBTQ MinorsWatch VideoUtah is now the 19th state to ban so-called conversion therapy on LGBTQ children. The new rule went into effect Tuesday.

The rule prohibits psychologists and therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor. 

Gov. Gary Herbert said: "I have learned much through this...
 The "therapy," which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, has been linked to depression and suicidal thoughts.

