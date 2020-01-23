Macron Loses Cool With Israeli Security In ‘Chirac Moment’ At Jerusalem Church
|
|
Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
By Randa Takieddine
French President Emmanuel Macron was involved in an incident with Israeli security outside the St. Anne Cathedral which is a French territory in Jerusalem.
President Macron expressed dissatisfaction when Israeli security entered the site and encountered Macron’s French security.
The French president...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this