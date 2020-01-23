Macron Loses Cool With Israeli Security In ‘Chirac Moment’ At Jerusalem Church

By Randa Takieddine French President Emmanuel Macron was involved in an incident with Israeli security outside the St. Anne Cathedral which is a French territory in Jerusalem. President Macron expressed dissatisfaction when Israeli security entered the site and encountered Macron’s French security. The French president ...

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources France’s Macron rebukes Israeli security forces in altercation at Jerusalem church "Go outside," French President Emmanuel Macron demanded in English in a melee with Israeli security men on Wednesday, demanding they leave a Jerusalem basilica...

France 24 3 hours ago



Macron berates Israeli security men in tussle at Jerusalem church "Go outside," French President Emmanuel Macron demanded in English in a melee with Israeli security men on Wednesday, demanding they leave a Jerusalem basilica...

Reuters 18 hours ago





Tweets about this