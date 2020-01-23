Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Checking on friends and missing class: protests bring fear to India's campuses

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
One of India's most famous universities is half-empty and some students who are on campus track each other on mobile devices to ensure people are safe, as violent clashes spill on to campuses that are seen as a hotbed of anti-government protests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India citizenship law: Dalits fear 'discriminatory' legislation [Video]India citizenship law: Dalits fear 'discriminatory' legislation

India's new citizenship law worries Hinduism's lowest social group that they will be targeted.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published

Campus mustn't be safe haven for hate politics: Vice President amid JNU row [Video]Campus mustn't be safe haven for hate politics: Vice President amid JNU row

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu spoke on violence on campuses. Naidu said that campuses shouldn't become safe havens for hate politics. Naidu's message came days after unprecedented violence in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.