Saudi Arabia denies hacking Amazon boss Jeff Bezos's phone

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* The Saudi embassy in Washington has dismissed suggestions the kingdom hacked the phone of Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, as media reports linked the security breach to a WhatsApp message from an account of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The 2018 intrusion into the device led to the release of intimate...
News video: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked 03:19

 CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report [Video]Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos responded to reports that his phone was hacked as part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to control his newspaper’s coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published

Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd' [Video]Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisul bin Farhan tells Reuters that a report that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in the hacking of of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos&apos; mobile phone is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published


UN calls for probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' phone

United Nations experts are is calling for an "immediate investigation" into allegations Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked via a WhatsApp account belonging...
SBS

Saudi Arabia denies hacking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone

The United Nations is expected to release a report Wednesday validating some of Bezos' claims.
CBS News


