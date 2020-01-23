Global  

President Trump To Attend March For Life On Friday

Eurasia Review Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump will address the national March for Life in person on Friday, making him the first president in the event’s 47-year history to do so, organizers announced.

“See you on Friday…Big Crowd!” the president said Wednesday in a retweet of a video from last year’s march, posted by the national...
