Wildfires close Australia’s Canberra airport

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Canberra Airport closed Thursday due to nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia’s capital were told to seek shelter. The blaze started Wednesday but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at the “watch and […]
News video: Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt

Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt 00:37

 Residents of the Australian capital Canberra were evacuated on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out. The fire erupted near the airport as blistering temperatures returned to the area following a few days of respite. According to Reuters, the number of out-of-control blazes has surged in the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Officer worker films smoke from nearby bushfire blanketing sky in Canberra [Video]Officer worker films smoke from nearby bushfire blanketing sky in Canberra

An officer worker films smoke from a nearby bushfire blanketing the sky on Rogan Street, Canberra, on January 23. The filmer tweeted this video with the comment: "Too close for comfort.

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia [Video]Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..

Recent related news from verified sources

Bushfires rage in Australia, Canberra airport shut

Canberra, Jan 23 (IANS) The airport in Australia's capital city here was shut on Thursday as heat wave swept through the nation's south-east causing existing...
Sify

'Too late to leave': Canberra Airport shut down as fire danger ramps up

'Too late to leave': Canberra Airport shut down as fire danger ramps upMultiple fires burning in Australia's southeast have flared up, with rising temperatures causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.Canberra Airport...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS

