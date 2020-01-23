Wildfires close Australia’s Canberra airport

Thursday, 23 January 2020 () CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Canberra Airport closed Thursday due to nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia’s capital were told to seek shelter. The blaze started Wednesday but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at the “watch and […]
Residents of the Australian capital Canberra were evacuated on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out. The fire erupted near the airport as blistering temperatures returned to the area following a few days of respite. According to Reuters, the number of out-of-control blazes has surged in the...
A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..
Multiple fires burning in Australia's southeast have flared up, with rising temperatures causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.Canberra Airport... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS