Air tanker feared crashed in NSW as fires ramp up

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The New South Wales Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a "serious incident" involving an air tanker helping fight fires."Contact was lost with a large Air Tanker which was working in the Snowy Monaro area," the RFS said...
Recent related news from verified sources

Fears firefighting air tanker may have crashed in southern NSW

Rural fire crews are searching for a Large Air Tanker which is believed to have crashed while working in southern New South Wales.
SBS

Australia authorities lose contact with air tanker fighting fires

Australian authorities have lost contact with a large air tanker fighting bush fires in alpine areas of the southeastern state of New South Wales, they said on...
Reuters Also reported by •SBS

morpheus2505

No more names... RT @TomPodolec: AIR TANKER CRASH AUSTRALIA New South Wales Rural Fire Service searching for a Large Air Tanker C-130 aircraft they lost con… 37 minutes ago

JohnRHouse1

John R House RT @AJEnglish: Plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia feared to have crashed in New South Wales https://t.co/NkPPcKf19E https://t.… 46 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia… https://t.co/wuKwIFqyS6 56 minutes ago

