House Managers Make Opening Statements During Impeachment Trial

Thursday, 23 January 2020
House Managers Make Opening Statements During Impeachment TrialWatch VideoThe impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continued Wednesday with opening arguments, just hours after a marathon session over the ground rules ended early Wednesday morning.

"When the president's scheme was exposed and the House of Representatives properly performed its constitutional responsibility to...
News video: House Managers Make Opening Statements During Impeachment Trial

House Managers Make Opening Statements During Impeachment Trial 02:51

 On day 2 of the trial, House managers argued their case as some Democrats accused President Trump of confessing to wrongdoing in a news conference.

Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump [Video]Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Natalie Brand reports on opening arguments after a long night establishing rules for President Trump's impeachment trial (1-21-2020)

House Managers Deliver Opening Arguments In Day 2 Of Impeachment Trial Of President Trump [Video]House Managers Deliver Opening Arguments In Day 2 Of Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill.

Democratic House Managers Make Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

The impeachment trial continued Wednesday as Democratic House managers laid out their case for conviction.
NPR

House Impeachment Managers Are More Diverse Than Past Teams

House Impeachment Managers Are More Diverse Than Past TeamsWatch VideoThe seven people serving as House managers for President Trump's impeachment trial bring diversity to a role that's been historically white and...
WitterDo

Doris Witter RT @JenGRodgers: .@RepAdamSchiff was awesome today in the opening argument for House Managers. Textbook example of how to marshal evidence… 14 minutes ago

Wasim58025182

Wasim RT @CNN: House managers started presenting their case against President Trump on Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial. Each side has 2… 16 minutes ago

darrylmcclain

Darryl McClain House managers make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial: Live coverage #6 https://t.co/VgO7Nkkxq1 35 minutes ago

darrylmcclain

Darryl McClain House managers make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial: Live coverage #5 https://t.co/Ze4hUcSorp 35 minutes ago

ia_diego

Raa Ayala CNN: House managers started presenting their case against President Trump on Wednesday in the Senate impeachment tr… https://t.co/JC1ubTsv5E 38 minutes ago

abbear111

ดีงามพระราม8 US House managers started presenting their case against President Trump on Wednesday in the Senate impeachment tria… https://t.co/IralB30M3o 54 minutes ago

SurveySunday

Survey Sunday #News on #NPR: Democratic House Managers Make Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial https://t.co/cfqrnHeadX 1 hour ago

antonkarpp

Anton Ehrola RT CNN "House managers started presenting their case against President Trump on Wednesday in the Senate impeachment… https://t.co/wKREzkQRxg 1 hour ago

