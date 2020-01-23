Global  

Chinese stocks fall as city quarantined

FT.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Shares in China and Hong Kong drop after authorities shut Wuhan’s transport network
'I wasn't sure I could get out of Wuhan' [Video]'I wasn't sure I could get out of Wuhan'

British passenger describes the journey from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan after the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:41

Chinese TV presenter wears mask during broadcast to encourage people to cover their faces amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese TV presenter wears mask during broadcast to encourage people to cover their faces amid coronavirus outbreak

A television presenter was captured wearing a mask during a broadcast in central China. In the video, shot in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province on January 22, Hubei Economic Channel presenter can..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34

