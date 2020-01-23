Global  

Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

Al Jazeera Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia is feared to have crashed in New South Wales.
 A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia is feared to have crashed in New South Wales.

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash

Three American crew members have died in Australia after an air tanker crashed in the state of New South Wales, where fires continue to burn out of control.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia authorities lose contact with air tanker fighting fires

Australian authorities have lost contact with a large air tanker fighting bush fires in alpine areas of the southeastern state of New South Wales, they said on...
Reuters India

Three US residents killed in a firefighting air tanker crash in southern NSW

The horror of Australia's bushfire season is again apparent with confirmation three US residents were killed in a firefighting air tanker crash in southern NSW.
SBS Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.ca

Jamie_Rossjohn

Prof. Jamie Rossjohn RT @ProfPCDoherty: Immense sadness, this is like a war. 3 Firefighters From U.S. Are Killed as Air Tanker Crashes in Australia https://t.co… 15 seconds ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Australia fires: three people dead in New South Wales air tanker crash as bushfires close Canberra airport ACT res… https://t.co/nV97byFLha 1 minute ago

Gerrymclarnon36

Gerry McLarnon Australia fires: US crew dead in firefighting plane crash https://t.co/MEU7kqUggZ 1 minute ago

StudiBressan

studi bressan BBC News - Australia fires: US crew dead in firefighting plane crash https://t.co/Swwcl2uWrB 1 minute ago

Iharaaaaaaa

 RT @AJEnglish: Plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia feared to have crashed in New South Wales https://t.co/NkPPcKf19E https://t.… 2 minutes ago

ByrdArdoin

BrianArdoin RT @bobbydupree: Officials: 3 American firefighters killed when large C-130 water tanker crashes while fighting wildfires in Australia's so… 2 minutes ago

scividence

Nell Whiteside Australia fires: US crew dead in firefighting plane crash - BBC News https://t.co/PgSSQgDgfT via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago

DustyEnfermera

C.M. Atkinson RT @RebeccaH2020: #AustraliaFires reignite as temperatures soar, rain eases Three reported dead following the crash of a firefighting plane… 3 minutes ago

