Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Three people have been killed after an air tanker crashed in a fireball on Thursday while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine region, said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the southeastern state of New South Wales.
