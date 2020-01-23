Global  

Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Three people have been killed after an air tanker crashed in a fireball on Thursday while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine region, said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the southeastern state of New South Wales.
