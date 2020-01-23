Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says party must shed its 'angry' image in Dundas meet-and-greet:Leadership hopeful appears in Dundas

TheSpec.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says party must shed its 'angry' image in Dundas meet-and-greet:Leadership hopeful appears in Dundas"We are not going to win if we are driving people away," said Conservative MP Erin O'Toole.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch moment Labour party member is caught ‘stealing Tory campaign leaflet’ from letterbox while out canvassing [Video]Watch moment Labour party member is caught ‘stealing Tory campaign leaflet’ from letterbox while out canvassing

A Labour party campaigner personally backed by Corbyn has been caught on a doorbell cam removing a Tory campaign leaflet from a letterbox - and replacing it with his own. A doorbell camera captured..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HamOntComNews

Hamilton Com News Conservative MP Erin O’Toole will be running for party leadership to unite conservatives to unseat Prime Minister J… https://t.co/DOH8JAce6R 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.