Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Dh2,000 in India

Khaleej Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
S10 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery.
Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite in India for Rs 38,999

Samsung India on Tuesday brought much-anticipated Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone for a starting price of Rs 38,999 to India. It comes with 4500mAh battery,...
Sify Also reported by •Indian ExpressTechRadar

