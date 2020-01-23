Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Dh2,000 in India

Khaleej Times Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Dh2,000 (Rs39,999) in India https://t.co/tljkGQTbD1 7 hours ago TwistArticle Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Rs 39,999 in India https://t.co/DjcWzycGcb https://t.co/bahkXU8UNl 8 hours ago MENAFN Business Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Rs 39,999 in India https://t.co/RBSciirnnG https://t.co/qQWMpTpkxf 8 hours ago News Karnataka Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Rs 39,999 in India https://t.co/Sw9WgNbclo #news #headlines https://t.co/eWhEhgTkBi 8 hours ago CNBC-TV18 News The 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 Lite with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory will go on sale from February 4. https://t.co/heuEkZn5g1 9 hours ago Wow Loot Deals (Pre-Book Now) Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launched In India Specifications and Pre Book details https://t.co/Yt2dshbKjQ https://t.co/J6eF1avs4e 9 hours ago Viren Makhijani RT @ssmobilebaroda: Your search for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite ends Now.🎉 Get Ready for the power of s Pen🔥 Pre Book your all-new Samsung… 10 hours ago SS Mobile Your search for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite ends Now.🎉 Get Ready for the power of s Pen🔥 Pre Book your all-new Sams… https://t.co/FiKOKpBcML 11 hours ago