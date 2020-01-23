Global  

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi says Rohingya 'exaggerated' abuses: FT

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Thursday that "war crimes" may have been committed against Rohingya Muslims but denied genocide, saying refugees had "exaggerated" the extent of abuses against them.
