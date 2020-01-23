Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | WATCH LIVE | Zondo briefs media on extension of state capture inquiry

News24 Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will brief the media on the possible extension of the commission of inquiry into state capture. *WATCH LIVE.*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Zondo says not granting commission extension would be a disaster

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says not granting the commission of inquiry into state capture an extension, would be a "disaster".
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.