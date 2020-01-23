Global  

International Court Rules On Rohingya Genocide Case

NPR Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday approved emergency measures to protect Myanmar's Muslim minority Rohingya. Gambia has accused Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya.
News video: Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya

Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya 05:57

 They have also ordered the government to protect all evidence for a potential genocide trial.

Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide ruling by UN court [Video]Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide ruling by UN court

Nobel Peace Price winner and former pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi has defended the campaign against Rohingya — but a court could rule it as genocide.View on euronews

How a peace icon ended up at a genocide trial [Video]How a peace icon ended up at a genocide trial

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi is defending her country in the International Court of Justice.

International Court of Justice to rule on Rohingya genocide case

The UN’s top court will announce on Thursday if it will allow a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya Muslims to go ahead and if it will
Hindu

U.N. Court: Ruling To Be Issued Next Week In Rohingya Genocide Case

In November, Gambia filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice accusing Myanmar of a brutal crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority.
NPR

