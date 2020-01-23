International Court Rules On Rohingya Genocide Case

The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday approved emergency measures to protect Myanmar's Muslim minority Rohingya. Gambia has accused Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya.



