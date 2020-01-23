Global  

Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed

Al Jazeera Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A plane being used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia has crashed, killing three crew members.
Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed 05:41

 A plane being used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia has crashed, killing three crew members.

Australia fires: US crew dead in firefighting plane crash

Three people are dead after a large air tanker went down fighting bushfires in New South Wales.
BBC News

Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia is feared to have crashed in New South Wales.
Al Jazeera

