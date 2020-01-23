Global  

Sport24.co.za | Anderson crashes out of Australian Open

News24 Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
South Africa's Kevin Anderson has bowed out of the Australian Open after a second-round defeat to 29th seeded American Taylor Fritz.
