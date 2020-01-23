Global  

Three Americans killed in water tanker plane crash while fighting Australian wildfires

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Coulson Aviation in Oregon said one of its air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission.
 
News video: Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia 01:15

 A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of New South Wales (NSW). SW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters the plane...

Recent related videos from verified sources

3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires [Video]3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires

The three are believed to be from Southern California. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:34Published

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian crews find firefighting plane that crashed, 3 dead: reports

Officials in Australia on Thursday located a water tanker plane that crashed while fighting wildfires, killing three onboard, New South Wales Premier Gladys...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV NewsCBC.ca

Air tanker crash kills 3 Americans battling Australian wildfires

The C-130 was being operated by the Portland, Oregon branch of a Canadian company as Australia's unprecedented fire season continues
CBS News


Tweets about this

jenniferdelindq

Jennifer D L RT @AF_Academy: It is with heavy hearts we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the three Americans who died yeste… 4 seconds ago

Jonte1177

Jonté Rosebrough RT @ABCWorldNews: Three Americans killed battling Australian wildfires when their water tanker plane crashed in New South Wales. https://t.… 1 minute ago

RobHawkins88

Rob Hawkins 🇺🇸 RT @FOX5Vegas: Three American crew members were killed Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires… 2 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Three American crew members were killed Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling w… https://t.co/6ocl745ooQ 3 minutes ago

RealRadio943

Real Radio 94.3 So sad... Three Americans were killed battling the Australian wildfires Thursday when their water tanker plane cras… https://t.co/z5BIhIECB5 6 minutes ago

OleMissAirSpace

Center for Air and Space Law RT @AviationLawNews: Very Sad Report From NBC News: Three Americans killed in plane crash while fighting Australia's wildfires https://t.co… 17 minutes ago

SAndricsak

Sherry Andricsak 🇺🇸 RT @dcexaminer: American firefighters went to Australia to help fight devastating bushfires. Three Americans are now dead after their wate… 20 minutes ago

