Three Americans killed in water tanker plane crash while fighting Australian wildfires

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of New South Wales (NSW). SW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters the plane...
