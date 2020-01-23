Global  

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

Thursday, 23 January 2020
3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In AustraliaWatch VideoThree U.S. firefighters died in Australia on Thursday, where they were helping fight bushfires. 

All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra. 

The firefighters worked for an aerial firefighting company called Coulson...
News video: 3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia 01:04

 All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra.

3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires [Video]3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia [Video]Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


AP Top Stories January 23 A

Here's the latest for Thursday January 23rd: More coronavirus cases in China; 3 US firefighters die in Australia plane crash; Democrats complete first day of...
USATODAY.com

Small plane crashes in Calif., 4 reported dead

Authorities say four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield. Firefighters found the plane burning in...
USATODAY.com

MinisterWarwick

Patricia Warwick RT @swsog: 3 American firefighters killed in C-130 crash while battling Australian wildfires https://t.co/MKbolPx5KM 26 seconds ago

Alices_Daughter

~MaryEllen~ (K) RT @SeanParnellUSA: My God. Please pray for the families & loved ones of the firefighters killed in a plane crash while battling Australian… 32 seconds ago

Calvin60208784

Calvin RT @Franklin_Graham: Pray for the families and loved ones of the 3 American firefighters killed in a plane crash while battling Australian… 1 minute ago

kevmhud

Kevin Hudson 3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say https://t.co/KRkjShBySf 2 minutes ago

Gnushound

Sharon Sloan RT @Arkiegirl01: RIP Heroes 🙏🇺🇸 Three U.S. Firefighters Killed in Plane Crash Fighting Australian Wildfires - WSJ https://t.co/stKWF9Cw1r 2 minutes ago

kittenkk

just Hopeful me RT @TwnzMom55: 3 American firefighters killed in C-130 crash while battling Australian wildfires https://t.co/5ty1T2EO6r 2 minutes ago

MarlboromanMat1

Marlboroman_Mat™ RT @MissILmom: God Bless Our Fighter Fighters who Perished in Australia. Please Pray for their Families. Our First Responders are True He… 2 minutes ago

KTanacs

Katalin RT @ASimplePatriot: 3 American firefighters killed in C-130 crash while battling Australian wildfires https://t.co/xMU4x8gUdK 2 minutes ago

