Coronavirus outbreak: How did the virus get its name and where has it spread?

Independent Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Officials fear infection will spread rapidly as hundreds of millions travel for Lunar New Year holidays
News video: How best to prevent coronavirus: three burning questions answered

How best to prevent coronavirus: three burning questions answered 02:25

 How best to prevent coronavirus: three burning questions answered

New coronavirus capable of exponential growth [Video]New coronavirus capable of exponential growth

The novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early January.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:14Published

Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola [Video]Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese Researchers find that the novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early this month. The statistical..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published


Doctor at hospital in China's Hubei province dies from coronavirus: state media

A doctor at a hospital in China's Hubei province, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, has died from the virus, China Global Television Network reported in a...
Also reported by •CBS News

News24.com | WATCH LIVE | Health dept updates SA on coronavirus outbreak

The department said on Wednesday that response teams to the coronavirus outbreak had been activated in South Africa's nine provinces while a specialised team...
Also reported by •ReutersJerusalem Post

