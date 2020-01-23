Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good Behavior
|
|
Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoMichelle Carter was released early from a Massachusetts county jail Thursday.
Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for encouraging her boyfriend through text messages to follow through with a plan to kill himself.
Carter began serving her 15-month sentence in February 2019. She...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this