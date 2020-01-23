Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good Behavior

Newsy Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good BehaviorWatch VideoMichelle Carter was released early from a Massachusetts county jail Thursday. 

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for encouraging her boyfriend through text messages to follow through with a plan to kill himself. 

Carter began serving her 15-month sentence in February 2019. She...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good Behavior

Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early For Good Behavior 00:55

 Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for encouraging her boyfriend to follow through with a plan to kill himself.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Conrad Roy's Family Issues Statement After Michelle Carter's Early Release From Jail [Video]Conrad Roy's Family Issues Statement After Michelle Carter's Early Release From Jail

The Roy Family is disappointed that Michelle Carter got out of jail before serving her full sentence.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:47Published

Michelle Carter Released From Jail Three Months Early [Video]Michelle Carter Released From Jail Three Months Early

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michelle Carter is released from jail for good behavior

Michelle Carter, who encouraged boyfriend's suicide, has been released from jail for good behavior.  
USATODAY.com

'She's not a good girl': Victim's family hits out as Michelle Carter let out of jail early

Sheriff says state law mandates good behaviour releases
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.