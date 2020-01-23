Global  

Several people in Canada being monitored for signs of coronavirus: Health minister

CTV News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says several people in Canada are being monitored for signs they may have contracted a coronavirus from China.
News video: Several people are being tested for China coronavirus in UK

Several people are being tested for China coronavirus in UK

 Several people are being tested for China coronavirus in UK

Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This [Video]Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection. China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40

WHO: Chinese coronavirus 'not yet' a global emergency [Video]WHO: Chinese coronavirus 'not yet' a global emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that the new coronavirus that has emerged in China and spread to several other countries does not yet constitute an international emergency but it..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11


Recent related news from verified sources

Risk of Chinese coronavirus to Canadians low, health minister says

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says several people in Canada are under observation for signs they may have contracted a coronavirus from China, but that the...
CBC.ca

A vaccine for Wuhan coronavirus could take years to develop, based on our experience trying to fight Zika and Ebola

A vaccine for Wuhan coronavirus could take years to develop, based on our experience trying to fight Zika and Ebola· Several biotech companies have rolled out plans to develop vaccines to protect people against the Wuhan, China coronavirus, with support from global health...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Roxiah67Roller

Roller Like I said last week Wuhan Virus #alreadyhere https://t.co/jqdDdQ50Ep 2 minutes ago

helenrt777

Helen Christian https://t.co/mWOBswMNeE Virus may be coming to Canada. 6 minutes ago

lensheedy2

len sheedy RT @jmclennan8: So this sounds like if you're some random person that's just back from China, feels sick and turned yourself into the right… 25 minutes ago

C_Panourgias

Christine Panourgias💻 RT @clickflickca: Looks like it's made it's way to Canada. https://t.co/97VjOJ9Kux 28 minutes ago

Market_Predator

MP 🍀 🚨 Several people in Canada being monitored for signs of coronavirus 👻 29 minutes ago

clickflickca

Joallore Looks like it's made it's way to Canada. https://t.co/97VjOJ9Kux 29 minutes ago

Tw37

✨Tea lover several people in Canada are under observation for signs they may have contracted a coronavirus from China, includi… https://t.co/hjV9OaiSUO 30 minutes ago

jmclennan8

James M So this sounds like if you're some random person that's just back from China, feels sick and turned yourself into t… https://t.co/AObsqvHrpi 34 minutes ago

