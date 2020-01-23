Global  

US Households Waste Nearly A Third Of The Food They Buy

Eurasia Review Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
American households waste, on average, almost a third of the food they acquire, according to economists, who say this wasted food has an estimated aggregate value of $240 billion annually. Divided among the nearly 128.6 million U.S. households, this waste could be costing the average household about $1,866 per year.

How is the UAE tackling its food waste problem?

