Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Bernie Sanders

PolitiFact Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we present fact-checks of specific talking points. Read other stump speech analyzers for Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The stump speech: Sanders one-hour rally in Mason City, Iowa, Jan 4, 2020 Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent running for the Demcratic presidential nomination for the second time, has perfected his campaign stump speech. Railing against the establishment and promising dramatic government intervention, Sanders wields dozens of familiar talking points again and again. In a speech ... >>More
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him

Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him 00:32

 Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and allies feel Clinton is trying to bait him and stop him from winning the Democratic nomination....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: A Sanders Lead Might Be The Start Of Something Bit - Or It Might Spark A Backlash [Video]Keller @ Large: A Sanders Lead Might Be The Start Of Something Bit - Or It Might Spark A Backlash

Bernie Sanders is now in a statistical tie with Joe Biden in a new poll of Democratic presidential candidates.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments [Video]Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination. Yahaira Jacquez..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Amy Klobuchar

Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we...
PolitiFact

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Joe Biden

Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we...
PolitiFact

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.