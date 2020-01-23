Global  

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Joe Biden

PolitiFact Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we present fact-checks of specific talking points. Read other stump speech analyzers for Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The stump speech: Biden’s 47-minute speech in Vinton, Iowa Jan. 4, 2020 Former Vice President Joe Biden portrays himself as the experienced adult at the grown-ups table in the Democratic primary. His opponents include "good folks," he says, but he’s the guy with major legislative accomplishments under his belt such as ushering Obamacare into law and, while in the Senate, ... >>More
