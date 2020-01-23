Global  

Beijing struggles to keep up with a virus  — and a nation on the move

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
China effectively quarantined Wuhan, cutting air and rail service to the city of 11 million people and closing down public transit within it. A government edict said citizens should not leave Wuhan unless they had "special conditions." 
