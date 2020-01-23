News24.com | Brexit bill passes hurdle at European Parliament

Britain's withdrawal from the EU has cleared a hurdle at the European Parliament, as its constitutional committee voted to approve the divorce deal struck with London.



Recent related videos from verified sources Conflicting emotions as MEPs from the UK prepare to leave the European Parliament Conflicting emotions as MEPs from the UK prepare to leave the European Parliament Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:11Published 2 weeks ago Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Boris Johnson's Brexit bill hits last-minute hiccup LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans hit a hurdle Monday when Parliament’s upper chamber told the government to give European...

SeattlePI.com 6 days ago



Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill hits last-minute hiccup LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans hit a hurdle Monday when Parliament’s upper chamber told the government to give European...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this