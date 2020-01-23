Global  

News24.com | Brexit bill passes hurdle at European Parliament

News24 Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Britain's withdrawal from the EU has cleared a hurdle at the European Parliament, as its constitutional committee voted to approve the divorce deal struck with London.
