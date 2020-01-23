Global  

Annabella Sciorra: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me

Japan Today Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
“Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra confronted Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand Thursday, testifying that the former Hollywood studio boss overpowered and raped her and made other crude overtures…
Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron could testify against Harvey Weinstein [Video]Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron could testify against Harvey Weinstein

Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron were among a list of 90 names that could be called as witnesses at Harvey Weinstein's trial.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 2 Focuses On Accusers, Starting With Annabella Sciorra

For years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein, keeping to all but a few friends the allegation that the once-revered Hollywood...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle Times

Actress Annabella Sciorra unambiguously tells judges at trial that Weinstein raped her

"The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra fought back tears as she told a court Thursday that being raped by Harvey Weinstein left her feeling like she was...
France 24


