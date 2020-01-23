Annabella Sciorra: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me

For years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein, keeping to all but a few friends the allegation that the once-revered Hollywood...

Actress Annabella Sciorra unambiguously tells judges at trial that Weinstein raped her "The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra fought back tears as she told a court Thursday that being raped by Harvey Weinstein left her feeling like she was...

