Pierre Poilievre will not run for Conservative leadership

CTV News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre will not seek party leadership, CTV News has learned.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "stop making rhetorical love to himself" in question period.

Long-time Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre announced today he will not run for the Conservative Party leadership, saying it would be too tough on his family at this...
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre is bowing out of his party's leadership race, aborting his campaign before it really begins.
