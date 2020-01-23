Global  

Trump invites Netanyahu to U.S. for peace plan talks

Japan Today Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main election rival to Washington next week to discuss Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraqi paramilitaries walk on pictures Trump and Netanyahu [Video]Iraqi paramilitaries walk on pictures Trump and Netanyahu

Members of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary umbrella group walked on pictures of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, during a memorial ceremony for their deputy commander Mahdi..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:39Published

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani [Video]Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netanyahu, Gantz invited to Washington for presentation on Trump's Mideast peace plan

Jerusalem [Israel], Jan 23 (Xinhua/ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz were invited to a presentation in Washington...
Sify Also reported by •ReutersHaaretzReuters India

Trump to discuss Middle East peace plan with Israeli PM Netanyahu and rival in Washington

President Donald Trump will discuss his still-secret Middle East peace plan next week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benjamin Gantz.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersAl JazeeraRIA Nov.Reuters IndiaHaaretz

