Trump invites Netanyahu to U.S. for peace plan talks

Members of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary umbrella group walked on pictures of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, during a memorial ceremony for their deputy commander Mahdi..

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published 3 weeks ago