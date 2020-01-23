Global  

Actress Annabella Sciorra unambiguously tells judges at trial that Weinstein raped her

France 24 Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
"The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra fought back tears as she told a court Thursday that being raped by Harvey Weinstein left her feeling like she was having "a seizure" and caused her to self-harm.
News video: Day 2 Of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Trial Underway

Day 2 Of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Trial Underway 01:49

 For years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein, keeping to all but a few friends the allegation that the once-revered Hollywood honcho pinned her to a bed and raped her in the early 1990s. Now she'll have her say. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court [Video]Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her..

‘He raped me’: Actress Annabella Sciorra details an attack to the jury in the Weinstein trial


Weinstein trial turns to accusers, starting with Sciorra

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein, keeping to all but a few friends the allegation that the...
