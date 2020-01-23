VAIBHAV DANGE RT @ashutoshbig: Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and thanks ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ for making Highways that can be used by aircrafts. A disaster is avo… 4 hours ago ashutosh Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and thanks ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ for making Highways that can be used by aircrafts. A disaster… https://t.co/2dvlDg1RXQ 5 hours ago GoNews Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing On Eastern Peripheral Expressway Near Delhi https://t.co/IUQXtmPy3c 9 hours ago Ashwin Mehta RT @ndtv: Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. https://t.co/PdsWRWlSvY https://t.co/KFmYYKmS… 9 hours ago NDTV Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. https://t.co/PdsWRWlSvY https://t.co/KFmYYKmSx7 9 hours ago NDTV News feed Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing On Expressway Near Delhi https://t.co/oFV7Nh6Y8k 10 hours ago Amit Tiwari RT @shalabhTOI: Around 2pm a small plane had to make emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village in Ghaziabad.… 11 hours ago Newstrack Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near #Delhi NCR... https://t.co/UUJaN6mqxc 11 hours ago