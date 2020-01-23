Global  

Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near Delhi

Hindu Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursday following an engine failure, off
Recent related videos from verified sources

Small plane crash lands on north Phoenix street with two on board [Video]Small plane crash lands on north Phoenix street with two on board

Phoenix Fire Department officials say one pilot and one passenger were on the plane at the time.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:06Published

Plane Makes Emergency Land At Allegheny County Airport [Video]Plane Makes Emergency Land At Allegheny County Airport

A small plane carrying two people had to make an emergency landing at Allegheny County Airport.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Small aircraft forced to make emergency landing on expressway near Delhi, disrupts traffic

A chartered plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday creating chaos and confusion amongst...
Zee News

Aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad

A two-seater aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday. As per the initial reports, the plane had two...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

vaibhav_74

VAIBHAV DANGE RT @ashutoshbig: Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and thanks ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ for making Highways that can be used by aircrafts. A disaster is avo… 4 hours ago

ashutoshbig

ashutosh Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and thanks ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ for making Highways that can be used by aircrafts. A disaster… https://t.co/2dvlDg1RXQ 5 hours ago

GoNewsIndia1

GoNews Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing On Eastern Peripheral Expressway Near Delhi https://t.co/IUQXtmPy3c 9 hours ago

ashwinmehta

Ashwin Mehta RT @ndtv: Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. https://t.co/PdsWRWlSvY https://t.co/KFmYYKmS… 9 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. https://t.co/PdsWRWlSvY https://t.co/KFmYYKmSx7 9 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing On Expressway Near Delhi https://t.co/oFV7Nh6Y8k 10 hours ago

AmitTiw39988349

Amit Tiwari RT @shalabhTOI: Around 2pm a small plane had to make emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village in Ghaziabad.… 11 hours ago

newstrackmedia

Newstrack Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near #Delhi NCR... https://t.co/UUJaN6mqxc 11 hours ago

