20 Million People Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in China

Friday, 24 January 2020
20 Million People Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in ChinaThis is the largest quarantine ever attempted in the history of the world, lets hope it works.
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown [Video]Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown

Travel in and out of the city of 11 million people has been tightly controlled since Wednesday to keep the virus from spreading.

Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This [Video]Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection. China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre..

Scale of China’s Wuhan Shutdown Is Believed to Be Without Precedent

In sealing off a city of 11 million people, China is trying to halt a coronavirus outbreak using a tactic with a complicated history of ethical concerns.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes

‘Worse And Worse’: China Quarantines 11 Million People In Wuhan To Try To Halt Coronavirus Outbreak

'Everyone is stuck'
Daily Caller

mama_go_round

🌈Radical Mama-slum RT @JmeDubya: That’s it... that makes 39 million people under some sort of lock down/quarantine in China. Equal to the entire population o… 11 minutes ago

JmeDubya

Jamie That’s it... that makes 39 million people under some sort of lock down/quarantine in China. Equal to the entire po… https://t.co/8ugMZZmehA 15 minutes ago

Coffee_2222

Chris R. Coronavirus Lockdown: 7 Cities and 23 Million People Under Quarantine In China DAHBOO77 https://t.co/EjeU5E5rIn Sum… https://t.co/Y9R4jMpJMX 16 minutes ago

rdunc17

Officious Intermeddler RT @GA_peach3102: China on Edge of CHOAS *7 Chinese cities w/ 23 million people under QUARANTINE *634 Infected(according to Chinese officia… 18 minutes ago

WildtigressOz

Wildtigress RT @dahboo7: Coronavirus Lockdown: 7 Cities and 23 Million People Under Quarantine In China #China #Coronavirus #Lockdown #Breaking #Health… 19 minutes ago

Rob_Rockefeller

Rob Rockefeller Well this ain't looking good..... https://t.co/GGzYkKqGPs 23 minutes ago

SV4TRUMP2020

SiliconValley 4 Trump 2020 RT @PrisonPlanet: 7 cities and 23 million people are effectively under quarantine in China. https://t.co/SLmpUK2YF4 23 minutes ago

AnnaPStylist

Anna Panozzo Coronavirus Lockdown: 7 Cities and 23 Million People Under Quarantine In China https://t.co/9Amspy3EBl 26 minutes ago

