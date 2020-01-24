Devdiscourse Philippines' Duterte threatens to end US military pact https://t.co/q1Jup2AzHg 6 minutes ago Lynne Evans Philippines's Duterte threatens to end military deal with US @AJENews https://t.co/fhaI6OLmrn 17 minutes ago Teresa Culhane Trump's arrogant ,evil ,corrupted idol doesn't like him anymore. Poor Trump. https://t.co/3SeHikvNEi 22 minutes ago Mr.Gul RT @FarzanaRasab_: Philippines' Duterte threatens to end military deal with US https://t.co/o3uyS1pGWJ 35 minutes ago Derique RT @Reuters: Philippines' Duterte threatens to end military deal with the United States https://t.co/qcCHZMnF9B https://t.co/ryyOLw8qzt 47 minutes ago Gradie Roberson Philippines' Duterte threatens to end US military pact https://t.co/wXtm4RUjr6 49 minutes ago Gulf News Philippines’ Duterte threatens to end military deal with the United States https://t.co/guOMaDKCsq 59 minutes ago Malay Mail Philippines’ Duterte threatens to end military deal with the United States | Malay Mail https://t.co/M5LonONkvY 1 hour ago