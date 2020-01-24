Global  

Philippines' Duterte threatens to end military deal with US

Al Jazeera Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Philippine president issues threat after US move to cancel visa of a political ally who oversaw the deadly drug war.
Philippines' Duterte threatens to end military deal with the United States

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned the United States on Thursday he would repeal an agreement on deployment of troops and equipment for exercises if...
Reuters

Philippine leader threatens to end US pact over ally’s visa

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has renewed a threat to terminate an accord that allows American forces to train in the country unless...
Seattle Times


