Democrats in impeachment trial say Trump abused his power in attempt to sully rival Biden

Reuters India Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Democrats worked methodically at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday to dismantle his long-standing allegation that Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden acted improperly toward Ukraine while vice president.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump 01:55

 Senators have adjourned for the evening at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and Democrats wrapped up day one of making their case against the president; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Democrats Highlight Trump Abuse Of Power Charge [Video]Democrats Highlight Trump Abuse Of Power Charge

Over the course of eight hours, all seven of the impeachment managers argued that Mr. Trump had abused his power by ordering a hold on foreign aid to Ukraine, claiming that the president was..

Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial Centered On Abuse Of Power Charge [Video]Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial Centered On Abuse Of Power Charge

CBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest from Capitol Hill.

Democrats in impeachment trial say Trump abused his power for political gain

Democrats worked methodically at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday to dismantle his long-standing allegation that Democratic...
Reuters

Flashback: Biden opposed new witnesses during Clinton impeachment trial

Former Vice President Joe Biden has rejected the idea that his son, Hunter, should testify in President Trump's impeachment trial. He seemed open, however, to...
Tweets about this

RobinMCouch

RMC Communications PR Two days into Trump trial, Republicans appear unmoved but offer... https://t.co/wg8OpjAlj8 2 seconds ago

Ridim_Luv

Fong Sai Yuk RT @CBSNews: Nadler plays a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham arguing during Bill Clinton's impeachment proceedings that impeachment does not req… 3 seconds ago

moonbreeze2

moonbreeze Impeachment trial: Democrats highlight #Trump abuse of power charge https://t.co/FwIgxymiEt via @CBSPolitics 12 seconds ago

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS Democrats criticise Donald Trump's 'bogus' Ukraine theory as impeachment trial enters day 3 https://t.co/QTd1LyP5Qi https://t.co/1pycIX4xse 23 seconds ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Democrats are using an unprecedented number of video clips of congressional hearings and, most notably, Trump himself, in an effor… 34 seconds ago

NINJACATROX

Justin RT @CBSNews: Schiff: "You gotta give Donald Trump credit for this — he has made a religious man out of Vladimir Putin. But I don't think we… 38 seconds ago

melissaquilts

Melissa Quilter RT @CBSEveningNews: In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump. A @POTUS conf… 38 seconds ago

sandcastle114

Carol RT @ABC: Rep. Adam Schiff makes closing remarks on the first day of opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump: "… 41 seconds ago

