Australia mourns U.S. firefighters as probe into plane crash begins

Reuters India Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Firefighters in Australia held a minute's silence on Friday for three U.S. colleagues killed in a plane crash as investigators began scouring the accident site in remote bushland.
News video: Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze

Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze 02:03

 Australian officials were working on Friday to extricate the bodies of three U.S. firefighters from a plane that crashed in remote bushland, as the area's "active" bushfire status complicated an investigation into the accident. Emer McCarthy reports.

