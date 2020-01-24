Global  

George Soros unveils $1bn university plan, takes aim at Trump and Xi

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Philanthropist George Soros on Thursday pledged one billion dollars for a new university network project to battle the erosion of civil society. Speaking in Davos, Soros said humanity was at a turning point and the coming years would determine the fate of rulers like President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping as well as the world itself.
