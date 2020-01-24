George Soros unveils $1bn university plan, takes aim at Trump and Xi
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Philanthropist George Soros on Thursday pledged one billion dollars for a new university network project to battle the erosion of civil society. Speaking in Davos, Soros said humanity was at a turning point and the coming years would determine the fate of rulers like President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping as well as the world itself.
Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet Soros didn’t offer any evidence while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Soros...
