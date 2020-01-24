Global  

China broadens lockdowns as coronavirus death toll rises

Al Jazeera Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Open-ended lockdowns encompass more than 20.5 million people as number of deaths jump up to 25.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans [Video]China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published

