Ryoko (特性：厚脂肪) RT @QuickTake: China broadens lockdowns to more cities, encompassing more than 20.5 million people, to try to contain the #coronavirus outb… 25 minutes ago Jorge Soto RT @QuickTake: JUST IN: China broadens lockdowns to more cities, encompassing more than 20.5 million people, to try to contain the #coronav… 29 minutes ago James RT @AJEnglish: China broadens lockdowns as #CoronavirusOutbreak death toll rises to at least 25 people https://t.co/GBB5pJT2Ko https://t.co… 43 minutes ago Cybyst RT @AJENews: China confirms second coronavirus death outside of the epicentre of Wuhan https://t.co/Bxo22pGIZ5 https://t.co/uj5WbVwIHI 53 minutes ago QuickTake by Bloomberg China broadens lockdowns to more cities, encompassing more than 20.5 million people, to try to contain the… https://t.co/KgMWMRkVLz 1 hour ago Lotus Saigonner China broadens lockdowns as coronavirus death toll rises @AJENews https://t.co/pwPTyX0uFx 1 hour ago Cybyst RT @AJEnglish: China broadens lockdowns as coronavirus death toll rises https://t.co/7iOrLOigpp 2 hours ago