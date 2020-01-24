Brexit becomes law as Queen gives Britain assent to leave EU

*London:* Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal assent on Thursday for Britain to end its decades-long involvement in the European Union and seek a more independent but uncertain future at the end of the month. The head of state's ceremonial approval of the withdrawal legislation allows Britain to leave its closest neighbours and ...

