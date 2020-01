South Korea on Friday confirmed its second case of the SARS-like virus that has killed at least 25 in China, as concerns mount about a wider outbreak. Several nations including the US have stepped up checks on airport passengers to detect the coronavirus , which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Texas A&M Student Quarantined with Suspected Case of Deadly Coronavirus Texas health officials have quarantined a college student over concerns that he has the coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:48Published 6 hours ago 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak. The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources US investigates second suspected coronavirus case A Texas student is undergoing testing for the deadly virus that originated in Wuhan, China, where the student had recently spent time. Japan also confirmed a...

Deutsche Welle 22 hours ago



The Wuhan coronavirus is the latest front for medical misinformation. How will China handle it? Coronavirus and misinformation. The Wuhan Coronavirus has infected more than 800 people, mostly in and around Wuhan, China, and killed at least 26. (This...

NiemanLab 6 hours ago





Tweets about this