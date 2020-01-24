Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | China virus toll jumps | Trump's allies words used against him: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
China virus toll jumps | Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: China shuts transport, temples as virus toll rises to 25

China shuts transport, temples as virus toll rises to 25 02:19

 China has stepped up measures to contain a virus that has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, as local media report that some hospitals in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, have supplies for only three to four days and are running low on testing kits. Michelle Hennessy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises China's Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis: 'It Will All Work Out Well' [Video]Trump Praises China's Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis: 'It Will All Work Out Well'

President Trump praised China.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:38Published

Pregnancy Announcements [Video]Pregnancy Announcements

Announcing to your loved ones that you're bringing a new life into this world is one of the most beautiful and exciting things ever. What's even more beautiful is the reaction from the soon-to-be..

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Shutdown over China virus | 'Lawless' president must be removed, charges Schiff: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency' | Adam Schiff: A president 'this lawless' must be removed. *WATCH.*
News24

News24.com | Who is Parnas, says Trump | US Chief Justice steps into impeachment fray: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump denies knowing Parnas as impeachment begins | Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*
News24


Tweets about this

Nomi_Moloi

Nomathemba RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | China shuts down 13 cities as virus toll climbs https://t.co/LPeW1aHBHd 6 minutes ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | China shuts down 13 cities as virus toll climbs https://t.co/LPeW1aHBHd 33 minutes ago

koboss123

Koboss Willebees RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | China shuts down 13 cities as virus toll climbs: Chinese authorities have rapidly expanded a… 5 hours ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | China shuts down 13 cities as virus toll climbs: Chinese authorities have rapidly expande… https://t.co/qRGbXkdRfQ 5 hours ago

Take2tours

Take 2 Tours RT @News24: China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases, says government https://t.co/t5641zefeG https://t.co/N4Fv7U14Pv 12 hours ago

News24

News24 China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases, says government https://t.co/t5641zefeG https://t.co/N4Fv7U14Pv 14 hours ago

Bra_Nkosana

Nkosana Zali🇿🇦 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | China virus toll jumps | Trump's allies words used against him: WATCH the top world news vide… 17 hours ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | China virus toll jumps | Trump's allies words used against him: WATCH the top world news… https://t.co/cLB4uGnpL4 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.