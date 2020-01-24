DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid
|
|
Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Justice Department has declared that some of the warrants the FBI used to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page were "not valid."
According to an order released by the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court on Thursday, the DOJ believes at least two of the four FISA applications used to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this