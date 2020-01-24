Global  

Senate Republicans Seem Unmoved By House's Argument

Friday, 24 January 2020
Senate Republicans Seem Unmoved By House's ArgumentWatch VideoDay three of the impeachment trial kicked off with a slew of tweets from the president himself, fresh off his overseas trip to Davos, taunting Democrats and calling for the original whistleblower to testify.

"I see nothing that has changed in the last now day and a half of their two and a half days that we've been...
News video: Senate Republicans Seem Unmoved By House's Argument

Senate Republicans Seem Unmoved By House's Argument 02:16

 House managers spent their second day of opening arguments focusing on alleged abuse of power by President Trump.

Two days into Trump trial, Republicans appear unmoved but offer Democrats some praise

On the second day of House Democrats laying out their case in the U.S. Senate for removing President Donald Trump, there was little sign on Thursday that their...
Reuters

Schiff: Republicans’ call for Hunter Biden testimony is “abuse” of impeachment trial

Four of the seven House impeachment managers for President Trump’s Senate trial spoke with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell about their case for...
CBS News

