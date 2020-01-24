Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Death toll in China's coronavirus climbs to 25 with 830 confirmed cases

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*Beijing:* The death toll in China's alarmingly new coronavirus afflictions has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, the Chinese health authorities said on Friday. The pneumonia situation had resulted in 25 deaths, including 24 in central China's Hubei province and one in north China's Hebei, the National...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise

China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise 01:02

 The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday, as health officials warned the virus has the potential to mutate.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO decides coronavirus not yet global emergency [Video]WHO decides coronavirus not yet global emergency

Seventh city near Wuhan halts transport and closes its river bridge as China escalates efforts to contain deadly virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

Coronavirus: Possible U.S. Cases Being Monitored [Video]Coronavirus: Possible U.S. Cases Being Monitored

Coronavirus: Possible U.S. Cases Being Monitored

Credit: KADNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Asia steps up defences as China virus hits 291 people, kills six

Beijing (AFP) Jan 21, 2020 Asian countries on Tuesday ramped up measures to block the spread of a new virus as the death toll in China rose to six and the...
Terra Daily Also reported by •SBSAl Jazeera

Indian embassy starts hotline in China

The Chinese embassy in India has started two hotlines to assist people following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. Meanwhile, the death toll in China's...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

alea7101

 RT @RamyInocencio: NEW: China closes all of its movie theaters. All 70,000. 🎥 #WuhanCoronavirus infection cases have now officially climbed… 3 seconds ago

bennu161012

BENNU RT @guardian: Coronavirus: death toll rises to 25 in China, with 830 infected – live news https://t.co/9sOunXfzsP 32 seconds ago

rantasarus

Rantasarus Vex RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Coronavirus cases rise to more than 830 in China, death toll from outbreak hits 25 - CNBC 52 seconds ago

tbgstephen

Stephen J. Higgins RT @RomanWenzl: And even these numbers are downplayed Coronavirus cases rise to more than 800 worldwide as China confirms death toll has ri… 1 minute ago

OwloverHK

🦉 🇭🇰 😷 RT @Reuters: A new coronavirus has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800, according to the government https://t.co/CN6zAj2m4… 1 minute ago

webtrot1

webtrot RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Coronavirus cases rise to more than 830 in China, death toll from outbreak hits 25 https://t.co/HTXINnuwQ9 1 minute ago

brittbrittbrot

brittany China coronavirus: Wuhan medical staff being infected at much faster pace than reported as national death toll hits… https://t.co/Z6yvstX5K7 1 minute ago

RealLHunterJ

Hunter Johnston 🇺🇸 Coronavirus death toll rises as China locks down at least three cities https://t.co/ReW0w5fwWa https://t.co/MlbV7o1E81 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.