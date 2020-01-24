Global  

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Karakenja in Tajikistan: EMSC

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A shallow earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near Karakenja in Tajikistan on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Recent related news from verified sources

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia: EMSC

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes near Kirkagac, Turkey - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck near the Turkish town of Kirkagac on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Reuters India


