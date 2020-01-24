|
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Karakenja in Tajikistan: EMSC
Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A shallow earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near Karakenja in Tajikistan on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
