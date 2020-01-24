Australian Open: Serena Williams knocked out in third round

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...
While speaking to the press after her victory in Round 1 at the Australian Open, Serena Williams says "good try" when asked her thoughts on the current royal drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan..