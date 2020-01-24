Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Serena Williams knocked out in third round

Al Jazeera Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Wang Qiang upsets seven-time champion, Serena Williams, in three tight sets at the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open 00:55

 Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Dodges Question About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle [Video]Serena Williams Dodges Question About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

While speaking to the press after her victory in Round 1 at the Australian Open, Serena Williams says "good try" when asked her thoughts on the current royal drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:34Published

Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief [Video]Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief

A host of tennis stars including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams help the Nick Kyrgios inspired "Rally for Relief" raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open | Serena and Federer storm into third round

Coco sets up blockbuster encounter against Osaka; Djokovic, Barty progress; Berrettini and Dimitrov knocked out
Hindu

Australian Open: Serena Williams' shocking loss ends record bid

*Melbourne:* Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third round by China's Wang Qiang on Friday, torpedoing her bid for a...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.