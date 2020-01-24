News24.com | US to limit visas for pregnant women to curb 'birth tourism'

Global  

US to limit visas for pregnant women to curb 'birth tourism'

Friday, 24 January 2020
President Donald Trump opened a new front in his battle against immigration on Thursday, barring the issuing of visas to pregnant women seeking to enter the United States for so-called "birth tourism."
News video: The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women

The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women 00:32

 The Trump administration unveils new rule placing visa restrictions on pregnant travelers. According to Business Insider, the rule may be instilled to prevent them from giving birth in the U.S. They want to stop “birth tourism,” which is when foreigners have children in the U.S. to get documents...

US to limit visas for pregnant women to curb birth tourism

Enforcing the new rule may prove problematic.
Khaleej Times

U.S. imposes visa rules for pregnant women on ‘birth tourism’

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the United States...
Seattle Times


