US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash
Friday, 24 January 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The United States has refused an extradition request from Britain for an American woman involved in a road accident that killed a U.K. teen. Anne Sacoolas has been charged by British prosecutors with causing death by dangerous driving over the crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Dunn died in August after […]
Washington [US], Jan 24 (ANI): The United States on Thursday declined the extradition request by the United Kingdom for an American diplomat's wife who was... Sify Also reported by •Reuters •News24 •Independent
You Might Like
Tweets about this
greeen US Rejects Extradition Request From UK Over Fatal Road Crash - https://t.co/JppAd3h4Fj 20 minutes ago
Austin for LA "US Rejects Extradition Request From UK Over Fatal Road Crash" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/6MC6kRyLlz 21 minutes ago
Echo_L RT @clickondetroit: US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash https://t.co/ADixuFwe2w 33 minutes ago
NEWS 1130 US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash | https://t.co/UvPp2y5cTU 38 minutes ago
Star World US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash https://t.co/e4PyCYtMN3 43 minutes ago
ClickOnDetroit US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash https://t.co/ADixuFwe2w 44 minutes ago
UKTOPNEWS.com US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash https://t.co/znl6IetVmB 47 minutes ago
WISH-TV The British government on Friday called the U.S. decision “a denial of justice.” https://t.co/2w89b2AWA5 #Daybreak847 minutes ago