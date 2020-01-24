Global  

US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The United States has refused an extradition request from Britain for an American woman involved in a road accident that killed a U.K. teen. Anne Sacoolas has been charged by British prosecutors with causing death by dangerous driving over the crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Dunn died in August after […]
News video: US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case 00:51

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Recent related news from verified sources

US declines UK extradition request of American diplomat's wife involved in fatal accident

Washington [US], Jan 24 (ANI): The United States on Thursday declined the extradition request by the United Kingdom for an American diplomat's wife who was...
Sify Also reported by •ReutersNews24Independent

