|
About 33M People In China Under Lockdown As Coronavirus Spreads
|
|
Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoAbout 33 million people in China are now under a travel lockdown as authorities froze public transportation in and out of at least 10 cities.
This is a preventative measure to try and halt the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak that is infecting more and more people every day.
Authorities first shut...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this