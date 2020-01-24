Global  

About 33M People In China Under Lockdown As Coronavirus Spreads

Newsy Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
About 33M People In China Under Lockdown As Coronavirus SpreadsWatch VideoAbout 33 million people in China are now under a travel lockdown as authorities froze public transportation in and out of at least 10 cities. 

This is a preventative measure to try and halt the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak that is infecting more and more people every day. 

Authorities first shut...
News video: About 33M People In China Under Lockdown As Coronavirus Spreads

About 33M People In China Under Lockdown As Coronavirus Spreads 01:30

 Public transportation in and out of at least 10 cities in China has been suspended.

Sections Of The great Wall Of China Closing To Visitors [Video]Sections Of The great Wall Of China Closing To Visitors

Sections of China’s Great Wall near Beijing will be closed to visitors beginning Saturday. The closure is designed to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. State media and the Beijing..

Coronavirus: Screenings Continue At SFO, Alameda County Tests People For Symptoms [Video]Coronavirus: Screenings Continue At SFO, Alameda County Tests People For Symptoms

Looking to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials in Alameda County have tested several people for possible symptoms. Meanwhile, passengers arriving at SFO from Wuhan, China are still..

Factbox: As virus spreads, hotels, airlines offer refunds, stores close

Hotels and airlines are offering refunds to people traveling to China after a new coronavirus breakout there killed 25 people and infected more than 800.
Coronavirus outbreak prompts China to extend lockdown to 13 cities

In an attempt to contain the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, China has extended a transport ban to 13 cities, affecting over 41 million people.
